'I'm Back!': Trump makes first post on Facebook in years as YouTube restores account | 17 March 2023 | Former President Donald Trump on Friday made his first post on Facebook since the platform restored his account in February. The short, 12-second video post, titled "I'm Back!," included a clip from the 2016 election night, showing the moment Trump first appeared to celebrate his win. "Sorry to keep you waiting, complicated business," he said. The post comes the same day that video-sharing platform YouTube restored former Trump's account after a more than two-year suspension. The platform, like virtually all other social media companies, suspended the former president in January of 2021, following the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot.