'I'm feeling rubbish': Double-jabbed Keira Knightley reveals her family has contracted Covid | 28 Nov 2021 | Keira Knightley and her family have contracted Covid, with the actress admitting she is "feeling pretty rubbish." The film star, 36, told The Times in her latest interview that she was "feeling frazzled" due to being trapped in their north London house with the virus. Double-jabbed Keira is married to Klaxons musician James Righton and they share two daughters, Edie, six and Delilah, two - who she revealed are faring better than her. Keira did not specify if James has also been vaccinated. Last month it was revealed that double-jabbed people still have a one in four chance of catching Covid from an infected household member, according to a study by "Professor Lockdown" Neil Fergusson.