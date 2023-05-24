'I'm running for president to lead our Great American Comeback': Ron DeSantis 2024 run starts in utter chaos as Twitter event with Elon Musk crashes multiple times | 24 May 2023 | Ron DeSantis's presidential campaign kicked off in chaos on Wednesday night as the Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk started late and crashed multiple times. The Florida Governor ended months of speculation by releasing a campaign video saying he would lead the "Great American Comeback" and claimed Joe Biden is "floundering" as president [sic]. But his Twitter Spaces began late and quickly turned into a shambles as it continuously crashed. Musk at one point said the "servers were strained" and the host blamed the glitches on the number of people tuning in, which he claimed were a "good thing."