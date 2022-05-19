Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Wasted $17M on Empty Hotel Rooms | 18 May 2022 | Immigration and Customs Enforcement wasted $17 million on 1,200 largely unused hotel rooms to house migrant families, and hired a contractor that did not follow Covid-19 testing protocols, according to a new report from the Department of Homeland Security Inspector General. The report found "ICE did not adequately justify the need for the sole source contract to house migrant families" which resulted in "approximately $17 million for hotel spaces and services at six hotels that went largely unused" between April and June of 2021. Additionally, instead of soliciting bids to drive the price down, they simply signed an $87 million "sole source contract" with the contractor. The report also found that the contractor, Endeavors, didn't follow the department's Covid-19 testing protocols.