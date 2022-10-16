'This is inappropriate behavior': 'Creepy' Joe Biden caught on video touching girl, giving her dating advice | 15 Oct 2022 | A new video of Joe Biden touching a girl has surfaced. On Friday, Joe Biden made an appearance at Irvine Valley College in Irvine, California. Biden spoke to the small crowd about lowering costs for American families with a focus on health care. Reporter Kalen D'Almeida from TPUSA's Frontlines captured the moment that Biden touched the girl at the community college. The girl appears to pose for a photo with the president [sic] - who is directly behind her. Biden then slides his left hand on her shoulder. Biden leans in and gives the girl dating advice, "Now, a very important thing I told me daughter and granddaughters - no serious guys until you're 30."