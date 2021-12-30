Incoming NYC mayor says he will keep de Blasio's vaccine mandates in place --Adams will be sworn in as mayor of New York City on New Year's Eve | 30 Dec 2021 | Incoming New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he will keep outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio's vaccine mandate to visit businesses in place when he is sworn in on New Year's Eve. "We are going to keep that in place," Adams said in a Thursday press conference when asked about de Blasio’s controversial coronavirus vaccine mandate. "We spoke with our business leaders today to let them know we're going to keep that in place." It was also announced in the press conference that Adams will leave de Blasio's private sector employee vaccine mandate in place but will "focus on compliance, not punishment."