Independence Day shooter escaped in drag - police --The man who shot up a Fourth of July parade disguised himself in women's clothing as he escaped, police say | 5 July 2022 | The 21-year-old man who opened fire on a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing seven and injuring 30 more, managed to escape by disguising himself in women's clothing, police have revealed. "[Suspect Robert 'Bobby'] Crimo was dressed in women's clothing and investigators do believe he did this to conceal his facial tattoos and his identity," Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli told reporters on Tuesday. Crimo allegedly used a ladder to climb onto a roof along the parade route and squeezed off 70 rounds into the crowd marching down the street before discarding the gun atop the building in order to avoid suspicion, according to authorities. His disguise, captured on video camera, may have included a wig, according to Covelli.