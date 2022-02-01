Indiana life insurance CEO says deaths are up 40% among people ages 18-64 --Most of the claims for deaths being filed are not classified as COVID-19 deaths, Davison said. | 1 Jan 2022 | The head of Indianapolis-based insurance company OneAmerica said the death rate is up a stunning 40% from pre-pandemic levels among working-age people. "We are seeing, right now, the highest death rates we have seen in the history of this business - not just at OneAmerica," the company's CEO Scott Davison said during an online news conference this week. "The data is consistent across every player in that business." OneAmerica is a $100 billion insurance company that has had its headquarters in Indianapolis since 1877. "And what we saw just in third quarter, we're seeing it continue into fourth quarter, is that death rates are up 40% over what they were pre-pandemic," Davison said. "Just to give you an idea of how bad that is, a three-sigma or a one-in-200-year catastrophe would be 10% increase over pre-pandemic," he said. "So 40% is just unheard of." Most of the claims for deaths being filed are not classified as COVID-19 deaths, Davison said.