Indiana Makes Not Wearing Mask a Class B Misdemeanor, Punishable by 6 Months in Jail | 23 July 2020 | The Governor of Indiana has announced all residents and visitors in the state will be required to wear face coverings such as masks in public or risk facing a criminal charge. Governor Eric Holcomb (R) is due to sign an Executive Order which will mean a statewide mask requirement would take effect in Indiana on July 27. Those who don't follow the new order could be charged with a Class B misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine and up to six months in jail.