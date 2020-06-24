Infant vaccination rates plummeted during COVID-19 lockdown as infant mortality rates also plummet to historic lows | 23 June 2020 | Well baby visits are designed to introduce up to 26 liability-free vaccinations in the baby's first year of life, during six or more visits to a pediatrician. However, during the covid-19 lockdowns, well baby visits were cancelled and vaccination rates plummeted as a result... When the national emergency order was declared, provider orders for routine pediatric vaccines dropped significantly. The Vaccines for Children Program and the Vaccine Safety Data link reported a drop-off in vaccination coverage starting in the third week of March, as hundreds of thousands of parents stayed home and skipped well-baby visits. The downward trend was observed from March 23 to the end of April for all non-influenza vaccines, especially measles-containing vaccines. If vaccines are so important for an infant to live, then why didn't the infant death rate dramatically increase as vaccination coverage fell? The data show that the opposite effect occurred; infant deaths actually plummeted to historic lows!