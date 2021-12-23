Inflation hits highest level in 39 years as consumer prices jump 5.7 percent | 23 Dec 2021 | The inflation rate is running at its hottest pace in nearly four decades, as widespread supply disruptions, high consumer demand and worker shortages fuel a surge in prices. Consumer prices soared by 5.7 percent in the year through November, according to the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index released by the Commerce Department Thursday. That topped the previous month's rate of 5.1 percent, becoming the fastest pace increase since February 1982, when it hit 6.2 percent. The string of annual price gains have far outpaced the 2 percent inflation target set by the Federal Reserve. Food and energy prices rose 4.7 percent in November from the prior year, which is also the highest since 1982.