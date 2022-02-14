Inflation surges 7.5% on an annual basis, even more than expected and highest since 1982 --Core inflation rose at its fastest level since August 1982. | 10 Feb 2022 | Consumer prices surged more than expected over the past 12 months, indicating a worsening outlook for inflation and cementing the likelihood of substantial interest rate hikes this year. The consumer price index for January, which measures the costs of dozens of everyday consumer goods, rose 7.5% compared with a year ago, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That compared with Dow Jones estimates of 7.2% for the closely watched inflation gauge. It was the highest reading since February 1982.