Inflation in US soars 8.5% in one year, highest since 1981 | 12 April 2022 | The consumer price index jumped 8.5% in March from 12 months earlier, according to the Labor Department -- the biggest year-over-year increase since December 1981 and a larger increase than the 8.4% that analysts predicted. Since March of last year, food costs are up 8.8%, electricity is up 11.1% and gasoline is up 48%, driven up by supply chain issues, consumer demand and disruptions to global food and energy markets worsened by Russia's war against Ukraine Biden's march toward the Great Reset and his policies which are accelerating the destruction of the US from within. Month-to-month, the report showed inflation rose 1.2% from February to March, up from a 0.8% increase from January to February.