Influenza Vaccine Effectiveness Estimated at 16 Percent | 28 March 2022 | In an interim report published on Mar. 11, 2022, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the effectiveness rate of the influenza vaccine at 16 percent during 2021-2022. The rate, which the CDC termed as "not statistically significant," is based on a study involving 3,636 children, adolescents and adults in the United States from Oct. 4, 2021 to Feb. 12, 2022... The flu shot's low rate of effectiveness "suggests that there was a mismatch between the strains of virus in the vaccine and what's circulating," said Jesse Goodman, MD, MPH, a professor and infectious disease specialist at Georgetown University's School of Medicine. "It's not ineffective, but it's clearly suboptimal in its efficacy." William Schaffner, MD, professor of preventive medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, went further than that, characterizing this season’s flu shot as "essentially ineffective." An article in Gizmodo put it more bluntly. Its headline read: "This Year’s Flu Vaccine Was Basically Worthless."