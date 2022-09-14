Insect chips could be just the cricket for the planet's future | 13 Sept 2022 | Snacks containing bugs have been introduced to 1000 school canteens across the nation by a NSW company that said its products could help save the planet from global warming. Kids around Australia are now munching on chips dusted with an eco-friendly cricket protein made by Circle Harvest. One 50g pack contains more protein than an egg, as well as 14 per cent of the recommended daily intake of iron, said Circle Harvest founder Skye Blackburn, who is also an entomologist and food scientist. "It's better for you and it's better for the planet," Ms Blackburn said. Protein from insects generates about 1/100th of the greenhouse gases from traditional livestock farming. Changing Australians' eating habits, including by replacing red meat with bugs as a source of protein [But not for the elites - just us peasants, right?], is recommended in research underpinning the climate action plan of leading independent MP Zali Steggall.