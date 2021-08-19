Instagram blocks critical comments of Biden through its 'disrespectful' content filter --The censorship is taking place as Joe Biden faces tough criticism for the botched Afghanistan evacuation. | 18 Aug 2021 | Instagram introduced a selection of new tools this year, intended at assisting users in protecting their accounts against "harassment." However, the tool appears to be working to protect the Biden administration from some unwanted criticism. In response to Joe Biden's [mis]handling of the Afghan evacuation, Instagram invoked a comment-censoring effort to protect him from "disrespectful" words. "We're flagging comments that may be considered inappropriate or disrespectful," Instagram told some users who tried to comment on Joe Biden's posts.