Insurers May Rethink Property Risk After Unprecedented Losses From Riots | 06 July 2020 | The civil disturbance that started in Minneapolis after the killing by police of George Floyd spread to 20 other states -- an unprecedented property insurance catastrophe that will likely impact policy renewals and could even persuade some insurers to exclude coverage for damage caused by riots, executives for Verisk's Property Claim Services said. "In the U.S., there has been no precedent for a riot catastrophe like this," Tom Johansmeyer, head of PCS, said during a telephone interview with the Claims Journal on Thursday.