Insurrection: Pallets of bricks are being pre-staged in flashpoint cities across the country | 31 May 2020 | Reports from citizen journalists continue to spread on social media that indicate palletted bricks have been strategically placed within known riot locations across the country. These pre-staged stockpiles have been documented in several flashpoint cities including Minneapolis, Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle and Fayetteville, NC. In most cases, the bricks have been placed right along demonstration routes. What organization is behind this effort to effectively arm demonstrators with the steady supply of projectiles being used to spread injury, destruction, and in at least one case, possibly death? One thing's for sure, those responsible for the sinister plan have access to real money and logistics.