Intentional vandalism knocked out multiple substations in Moore County, 38,000 people without power --Two Duke Energy stations were intentionally targeted with gunfire | 4 Dec 2022 | Thousands of people in Moore County, North Carolina, are still without power after the sheriff said someone attacked two power substations Saturday. According to the sheriff's office, the outages began just after 7 p.m. Saturday when the two Duke Energy stations were intentionally targeted with gunfire. Approximately 38,000 people lost power and were forced to deal with the freezing temperatures Overnight Saturday, and will again overnight Sunday. Sheriff Ronnie Fields said the Town of Southern Pines is completely without power. According to the latest census data, the population is about 16,000 people.