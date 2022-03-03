Internal Memo Shows Biden, CDC Following Poll Numbers, Not Science | 3 March 2022 | An internal memo from a firm that conducted polling for Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign advises the Democratic Party on how it can present itself as having "defeated" COVID-19. The content of the Feb. 24 memo, "Taking the Win over COVID-19," closely matches statements Biden made Tuesday during Tuesday's State of the Union address. The two-page memo was distributed to "interested parties" by Impact Research, a public opinion research firm that provides "strategic thoughts for Democrats positioning themselves on COVID-19 after nearly two years of the pandemic." As reported Feb. 25 by the political blog Punchbowl News, the memo "has been making the rounds among House and Senate Democratic campaigns and consultants."