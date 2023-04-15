International research suggests masks better at causing 'long COVID' than stopping virus --"Mask-induced exhaustion-syndrome" resembles long COVID symptoms, Swiss peer-reviewed study finds. --London hospital that made surgical masks optional after NHS ended mandate sees no change in infection rate. | 14 April 2023 | Government-backed assumptions about the safety and effectiveness of high-quality mask-wearing against COVID-19 are facing scrutiny from new international research that shines a harsh light on the feds' continued faith in face coverings. Surgical and N95-grade masks might induce symptoms misidentified as biologically elusive "long COVID," according to a "systematic review" in the peer-reviewed Swiss journal Frontiers in Public Health. It echoes a recent study of Norwegian adolescents and young adults on long COVID's connection to "loneliness" and physical inactivity -- conditions exacerbated by pandemic interventions. A U.K. government meta review found no real-world evidence that N95s and equivalent masks protect those at highest risk of severe COVID, while a U.K. hospital study found "no discernible difference" from surgical masks in "reducing hospital-acquired SARS-CoV-2 infections."