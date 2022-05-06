Introduction of the COVID Vaccines Sees Shocking Rise in Permanent Disabilities | 5 June 2022 | Ed Dowd, an equity investment executive, joined Steve Bannon on The War Room back in early May. Dowd was reporting on the First Quarter 2022 numbers from funeral homes and insurance companies. Back in March, Dowd told The War Room audience that U.S. millennials, aged 25-44, experienced a record-setting 84% increase in excess mortality during the final four months of 2021. On Friday, Ed Dowd gave an update after first-quarter numbers were released. Ed Dowd said, "The overarching theme is excessive mortality remains elevated to the surprise of many executives…We have excess deaths running around 20% in Q1. We'll see if that continues into Q2."