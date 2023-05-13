Invasion Begins: Video Purportedly Shows Illegal Aliens Opening DHS Packets With Smartphones, Some Court Dates Not Until 2035 | 12 May 2023 | Title 42, the Trump-era pandemic public health restrictions that became a key tool in turning back illegal aliens at the border, has officially come to an end. And with that end, officials have warned they expect up to 13,000 migrants to attempt to enter the country each day henceforth. If that number holds, you may see close to five million illegal aliens overrunning the border in the next year. Video and images emerging from the border so far are disturbing. Independent journalist Tayler Hansen released a clip on social media purportedly showing some illegal immigrants opening up packets from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) which include government-issued smartphones and directives to appear at a court date set many years in the future. [Yup, the Biden-issued smartphones are to assist the cartels with the child sex trafficking and the fentanyl sales. This is the result of the lack of action after the WEF/CIA-backed coup d'etat in November 2020. --LRP]