Investigation Launched After Three-Year-Old Girl Dies From Cardiac Arrest One Day After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine in Argentina | 26 Dec 2021 | The Ministry of Public Health of Tucumán, Argentina released a report that a three-year-old girl died last December 16 and the justice system has intervened and will investigate the cause of her death. "On Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 12:00 hours, a three-year-old patient, in cardiorespiratory arrest, enters the Emergency Service of the Hospital of the Child Jesus. Advanced resuscitation maneuvers are carried out and, when [she] does not respond, [her] death is declared," the Tucumán Ministry of Health said in a statement. The three-year-old child, Ámbar Suárez, received one dose of the Sinopharm, China's COVID-19 vaccine. The police and justice system will investigate the cause of her death and an autopsy will be performed.