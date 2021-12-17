Investigation Revealed 98% of Those Infected With COVID-19 After Christmas Dinner in Norway Were Fully Vaccinated | 17 Dec 2021 | Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) conducted an investigation after it was informed by a local laboratory about the COVID-19 outbreak at a Christmas dinner in Oslo on November 26th. Preliminary results of the investigation were published in the Eurosurveillance Journal on Thursday. Investigation showed that one of the attendees had returned from South Africa on November 24th. The Omicron variant of the COVID-19 was first identified in Southern Africa in mid-November. "Most of the cases (n = 79; 98%) and non-cases (n = 27; 93%) were fully vaccinated with a median time since receiving the last vaccine dose of 79 days for cases and 87 days for non-cases (no statistically significant difference, Wilcoxon rank-sum p = 0.48). Among cases who had received two vaccine doses, 55% (41/75) received Comirnaty (BNT162b2 mRNA, BioNTech-Pfizer, Mainz, Germany/New York, United States (US) whereas 23% (17/75) received Spikewax (mRNA-1273, Moderna, Cambridge, US)."