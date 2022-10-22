Investigative journalist - who was writing a critical book on Biden admin - mysteriously vanishe

Investigative journalist - who was writing a critical book on Biden admin - mysteriously vanishes --"He fell off the face of the Earth" | 20 Oct 2022 | On The News & Why It Matters, BlazeTV [panelists] discuss a bombshell report about ABC News producer and Emmy Award-winning investigative journalist James Gordon Meek, who has not been seen in public since the FBI raided his Washington, D.C., home in April. According to reports, heavily armed federal agents seized classified information from Meek's laptop during a raid on his Virginia home on April 27. Colleagues at ABC News told Rolling Stone that Meek "fell off the face of the Earth" following the raid. "He resigned very abruptly and hasn't worked for us for months," said another colleague. Neighbors reported that they have not seen Meek since the raid and that his home appears to be vacant. Meek won several awards for his investigative work on extremely sensitive topics, including exposing a U.S. military cover-up of the deaths of four American Green Berets in Niger, which he made into the acclaimed Hulu documentary 3212 Un-Redacted.