An investigator being briefed on Peter Manfredonia's appearance noticed him walking just feet away | 28 May 2020 | An investigator who was being briefed on Peter Manfredonia's description and height on Wednesday night turned and noticed the murder suspect just 20 feet away, leading to his capture, Connecticut State Police said. Manfredonia, a 23-year-old University of Connecticut student, is accused of killing two people and kidnapping another, and he had led police on a six-day manhunt stretching from Connecticut to Maryland. Police had described him as about 6-foot-4-inches tall and wearing red sneakers. But the manhunt ended in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Wednesday night when an investigator being briefed on his description pointed to a man of that height nearby, and the detective delivering the briefing noticed his red sneakers, police said.