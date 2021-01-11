Iowans who are fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine will be granted unemployment benefits | 30 Oct 2021 | Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday signed a bill that allows residents to obtain unemployment benefits if they are fired for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. Reynolds, who has opposed other government vaccine mandates, said in a statement "no Iowan should be forced to lose their job or livelihood over the COVID-19 vaccine," according to The Associated Press. The Iowa legislature passed the bill in a one-day special session Thursday with a 68-27 vote.