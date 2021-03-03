Iraq rocket fire targets base hosting US, coalition forces - report --U.S. military officials were expecting possible retaliation after Biden ordered airstrikes in Syria last week | 03 March 2021 | An air base in Iraq that hosts U.S., Iraqi and coalition troops was targeted Wednesday as multiple rockets struck the facility, according to a report. At least 10 rockets struck the Ain al-Asad base, located in western Anbar province, at 7:20 a.m., The Associated Press reported. The rocket fire came just days after sources told Fox News that the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve raised the threat level for U.S. troops serving in Iraq.