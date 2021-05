Iraqi air base hosting US troops targeted in drone attack | 8 May 2021 | An Iraqi air base that hosts U.S. troops was the target of a drone attack early Saturday, though no injuries or deaths were reported. A spokesperson for the U.S.-led coalition in Iraq tweeted Saturday morning announcing the attack at Ain al-Asad air base, saying it was carried out by an "unmanned aerial surveillance system." An Iraqi military statement also confirmed the attack, according to The Associated Press.