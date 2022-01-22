Ireland to End Most Virus Restrictions, Including COVID Passport | 21 Jan 2022 | Almost all coronavirus restrictions in Ireland will end on Saturday, including domestic COVID-19 Certificates, curfews, social distancing, and capacity limits. Addressing the nation following the recommendation to lift the restrictions from the National Public Health Emergency Team, Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin declared it's time for the Irish to "be ourselves again." This makes Ireland the second country following England to remove mandatory vaccine passports after they were implemented. But the mask mandate, self-isolation rules, and protective measures in schools will remain, and Martin "strongly encourage[d]" people to get themselves and their children vaccinated.