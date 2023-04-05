Ireland Set to Pass Far-Reaching Hate Speech Laws | 2 May 2023 | Barring amendment or rejection, a pernicious new bill restricting free speech is set to become enshrined in Irish law. Under it, mere possession of material deemed "hateful" by the state could result in prison time for those accused, if the state suspects the material is intended for dissemination. Last week, the legislation, designed to shield those with "protected characteristics" from "hate," passed through the Dáil Éireann, Ireland’s lower house. Currently, it is being debated by its upper house, the Seanad Éireann. Only 14 of the Dáil’s 160 members voted "no" to the bill before it headed to the Seanad. Public awareness about the bill, known as the "Criminal Justice (Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Offences) Bill 2022" has been minimal. It's been largely ignored by the Irish media.