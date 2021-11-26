Irish senator proposes vaccine passports should be needed to buy groceries | 25 Nov 2021 | A senator in Ireland has said that the government should consider banning those without a vaccine passport from public transportation and supermarkets, in one of the most extreme Covid proposals to date. "Why not supermarkets? Why not public transport," Senator Gerry Horkan asked. "I know it is difficult to police some of these things, but really, if you want to participate in society, you need to be vaccinated." Horkan's remarks stirred backlash on social media. One Twitter user wrote, "When you propose that the unvaccinated should be banned from feeding themselves you are advocating for genocide."