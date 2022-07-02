IRS abandons plans to subject website users to facial recognition | 7 Feb 2022 | The IRS said Monday that it is abandoning its push to use facial recognition technology on taxpayers after massive bipartisan pushback from senior lawmakers, who called the idea a disaster for privacy and security. Agency officials said the move was intended to weed out scammers to protect taxpayers who wanted to look at their records. But the IRS's record of computer problems and the involvement of a third party to run the service left Democrats and Republicans fuming.