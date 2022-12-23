IRS delays controversial $600 reporting requirement for digital commerce sites like Venmo, PayPal | 23 Dec 2022 | The IRS announced Friday that it will delay the implementation of a plan to require e-commerce platforms such as PayPal and Cash App to send tax forms to customers who have transactions of more than $600. "The additional time will help reduce confusion during the upcoming 2023 tax filing season and provide more time for taxpayers to prepare and understand the new reporting requirements," acting IRS Commissioner Douglas O'Donnell told The New York Times. This rule doesn't change what income is taxable, just what payment information the IRS will receive. Though congressional Democrats and Republicans expressed concerns about the requirement, they failed to get a rule to stop it inserted into the omnibus fiscal 2023 funding bill they passed this week. [But the uniparty made sure Ukraine got its $45 billion though, right?]