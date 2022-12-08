IRS Deletes Job Posting Seeking Applicants Willing to 'Use Deadly Force' | 10 Aug 2022 | The IRS deleted a job posting Wednesday seeking a Special Agent "willing to use deadly force" for its law enforcement division, Criminal Investigation (CI). The deletion came amid renewed scrutiny of the IRS in response to a Democrat-backed spending bill that would double the size of the agency. "As a Special Agent you will combine your accounting skills with law enforcement skills to investigate financial crimes," the job advertisement read... The "Major Duties" listed in the job description included "a level of fitness necessary to effectively respond to life-threatening situations on the job," and being "willing and able to participate in arrests, execution of search warrants, and other dangerous assignments." It also included a requirement of carrying "a firearm and be willing to use deadly force, if necessary." ...The post was deleted Monday after the job notice was shared on Twitter by documentarian Ford Fischer, garnering thousands of interactions.