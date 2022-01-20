IRS to Require Facial Recognition to View Tax Returns [Right, but it's racist to ask for an ID to vote. Because if elections were free and fair (unlike the November 2020 coup d'etat), the people would immediately put a halt to this insanity.] | 20 Jan 2022 | The US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has partnered with a Virginia-based private identification firm which requires a facial recognition selfie among other things, in order to create or access online accounts with the agency. According to KrebsonSecurity, the IRS announced that by the summer of 2022, the only way to log into irs.gov will be through ID.me. Founded by former Army Rangers in 2010, the McLean-based company has evolved to providing online ID verification services which several states are using to help reduce unemployment and pandemic-assistance fraud... Brian Krebs's application became stuck at the "Confirming your Phone" stage - which led to a video chat (and having to resubmit other information) which had an estimated wait-time of three hours and 27 minutes.