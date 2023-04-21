IRS whistleblower alleges cover-up of Hunter Biden tax evasion in bombshell letter to Congress | 19 April 2023 | An IRS whistleblower has informed Congress that he wants to come forward to reveal a cover-up in the tax evasion investigation focused on first son Hunter Biden, according to a letter obtained by The Post. A lawyer for the official told a group of congressional committee leaders Wednesday that he wants to expose “preferential treatment” and false testimony to Congress by a "senior political appointee." The unnamed whistleblower is "a career IRS Criminal Supervisory Special Agent who has been overseeing the ongoing and sensitive investigation of a high-profile, controversial subject since early 2020," attorney Mark Lytle wrote to nine members of Congress. Although Hunter, 53, isn't named in the letter, a congressional source confirmed the complaint pertains to the first son, who reportedly borrowed about $2 million last year to pay off a tax bill assessed on income earned overseas.