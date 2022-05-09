ISIS claims responsibility for deadly bombing near Russian embassy | 5 Sept 2022 | Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS - but still I-CIA-SIS) has claimed responsibility for Monday's suicide bombing in Kabul. The blast occurred not far from the entrance to the Russian embassy in the Afghan capital and killed 25 people, including two embassy staff members. The terrorist group claimed that the attack was carried out by a foreign fighter. According to some reports, the attack was launched by a local Islamic State offshoot, ISIS-K. It is the first attack on a diplomatic mission in Afghanistan claimed by ISIS since the 2021 Taliban takeover. Earlier, the Russian Investigative Committee confirmed that an assistant secretary and a security guard -- both Russian nationals -- were killed in the blast.