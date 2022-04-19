ISIS tells members to use Ukraine crisis to strike West --Terror group urges members to strike while the West is distracted | 19 April 2022 | Terrorist group Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL [but still I-CIA-SIS]) has called on its members and supporters to wage jihad against Europe and Israel while the West is distracted by the situation in Ukraine, according to an online message posted cited by the Times on Monday. Jihadists should strike while those the group considers "crusaders" are fighting each other, IS's new spokesman Omar al-Muhajir said in the message, released to coincide with Islam's holy month of Ramadan. The terror group's mouthpiece told followers to arm themselves, calling for a campaign of revenge for the death of leader Abu Ibrahim al Hashimi al Qurayshi, though he was allegedly killed earlier this year in a US raid, not by Europeans or Israelis.