ISIS terror threat forces US military to establish alternate routes to Kabul airport | 21 Aug 2021 | The US military is establishing "alternative routes" to Kabul airport because of a threat the terror group ISIS-K [I-CIA-SIS-K] poses to the airport and its surroundings, as Joe Biden met with senior officials Saturday to discuss the security situation in Afghanistan and counter-terrorism operations against the Islamic State offshoot. "There is a strong possibility ISIS-K is trying to carry off an attack at the airport," a US defense official told CNN. A senior diplomat in Kabul said they are aware of a credible but not immediate threat by Islamic State against Americans at Hamid Karzai International Airport. Two US defense officials described the military effort to establish "alternative routes" for people to get to Kabul airport and its access gates, with one saying these new routes will be available to Americans, third party nationals and qualified Afghans.