Israel: 56% of current serious COVID cases occur among fully vaccinated individuals | 6 July 2021 | Eran Segal, a COVID expert and one of the top government advisers to the coronavirus cabinet, says that Israel should not reinstate major restrictions at this point. "Changes should only be made if serious cases rise," Segal says on Channel 12 News, "because of the widespread vaccines, which are still effective, and because we've vaccinated more than 90% of people at risk." He also reveals that while 56% of current serious COVID cases occur among fully-vaccinated individuals, the vaccine nevertheless remains the best possible protection against the disease.