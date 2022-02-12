Israel and US hold drills targeted at Iran --The exercises come soon after the head of West Jerusalem's military urged Washington to prepare for a future attack on Tehran | 2 Dec 2022 | The Israeli military has conducted joint training operations with the United States, holding a series of air drills to simulate strikes on Iran just days after West Jerusalem pressed US officials to accelerate their "operational plans" against Tehran. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) detailed the drills in a statement on Wednesday, saying they practiced "various scenarios in the face of regional threats" while singling out the Islamic Republic by name. "These exercises are a key component of our two militaries' increasing strategic cooperation in response to shared concerns in the Middle East, particularly those posed by Iran," the IDF said.