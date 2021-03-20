Israel Behind 'Dozens' of Attacks on Iranian Ships Which Have Cost Tehran 'Billions,' Report Claims | 20 March 2021 | Already hostile relations between Tehran and Tel Aviv took a turn for the worse in recent weeks amid back-and-forth claims about attacks on one another's commercial vessels. Last week, US media reported that at least a dozen Iranian cargo ships, most of them carrying oil supplies to Syria, were targeted by Israel over a two-year period. The cumulative losses suffered by Iran as a result of the suspected Israeli campaign of attacks against the Islamic Republic's commercial shipping runs into the "billions of dollars," Haaretz reports, extrapolating on estimates of losses which would be sustained in a single attack.