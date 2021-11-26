Israel detects its first case of new, highly mutated COVID-19 strain --Two other returnees from Malawi also suspected to have contagious B.1.1.529 variant; all three were vaccinated| 26 Nov 2021 | The first case of a new, highly mutated coronavirus variant that first emerged in South Africa was detected in Israel on Friday, the Health Ministry announced, a development that experts have been fearing. The person was identified as an Israeli who had returned from Malawi. The ministry said two others were suspected of also being infected with the new strain, currently known by its scientific name, B.1.1.529, and were awaiting final test results. All three were vaccinated, the ministry said, adding that their inoculation details were still being verified.