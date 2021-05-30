Israel faces change of government as anti-Netanyahu opposition announces agreement | 30 May 2021 | A coalition of Israel's opposition parties have announced they have reached an unlikely agreement and now have the votes to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the country's longest serving leader. Naftali Bennett, former defense minister for Netanyahu, and opposition leader Yair Lapid will lead the opposition parties under this new agreement that would split power in a "unity government." Bennett would take over as prime minister first, and then Lapid if they are successful in pushing Netanyahu from power. "We could go to fifth elections, sixth elections, until our home falls upon us, or we could stop the madness and take responsibility," Bennett announced on Sunday, adding that this "unity government" is needed to save Israel from its "tailspin."