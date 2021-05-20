Israel-Gaza: Fifty schools damaged by Israeli bombardment --Save the Children says three schools in Israel had also been hit by Palestinian rockets | 19 May 2021 | Israeli bombing has damaged 50 schools across the besieged Gaza Strip in the last week, leaving thousands of Palestinians without an education, according to Save the Children. The NGO said the damage impacted 41,897 children, with schools being forced to close and used as shelters due to the relentless air strikes. Meanwhile, schools remain closed in southern Israel, with Save the Children saying that three had been damaged by rockets fired from Gaza.