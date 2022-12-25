Israel grounds top-notch US fighter jets --The planes appear to have similar deficiencies to the one that crashed in Texas last week | 25 Dec 2022 | The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has decided to ground 11 of its F-35A fighter jets on Sunday, following an incident in Texas last week that saw a US Air Force F-35B Lightning II crash during an attempted landing. "From the findings and the information transmitted, it was found that these planes require a dedicated inspection in order to rule out the possibility of a repeated malfunction in the Israeli system," an IDF spokesperson told the media. An initial review showed that the US-supplied aircraft might have similar defects that led to the Texas crash, IDF said.