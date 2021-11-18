Israel Holds 'War Games' to Prepare for More Lethal Covid Strain --Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tweeted, "The simulation will be in the format of a war-game and is called the 'Omega Drill.'" | 11 Nov 2021 | Israel on Thursday began a nationwide drill to test its readiness in the event of an outbreak of a new, more lethal Covid-19 variant. The exercise, war-gamed over three sessions to simulate the passage of time after a potential flare-up, will test the resilience of systems that determine lockdown policies, monitor variants, offer economic support for citizens, enforce quarantines and watch border crossings.