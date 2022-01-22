Israel, One of Most Vaccinated Countries in the World, Sets New COVID-19 Case Record | 22 Jan 2022 | The Israeli Ministry of Health announced this week that more than 72,000 people tested positive for the coronavirus, the largest rise in infections since the start of the pandemic. Total active cases in the country rose to nearly 400,000 people, of whom 533 are currently hospitalized in critical condition, according to a Jan. 19 statement posted by the country's health ministry. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned this month that CCP virus cases are expected to increase rapidly amid the spread of the Omicron variant, as he presented government data that indicates two to four million Israelis are predicted to be infected with COVID-19 during the current outbreak. "Information presented at a cabinet meeting indicates that in Israel, overall 2–4 million citizens will be infected in the current wave," Bennett's statement reads.